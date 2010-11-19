Jesse Perry

Total Sanity Loss Amalgram

Total Sanity Loss Amalgram blackletter sanity loss rebound ambigram
I've seen a lot of blackletter be used for these in the past, so I figured I'd give it a try. I got too ambitious with wanting each letter to also be partially composed of the one next to it. Also, backwards "e" doesn't read well.

But it was fun.

Rebound of
Ambigram Design Challenge
By Coby Chapple
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
