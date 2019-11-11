Matt J Głuszek

Prestige Investment

Matt J Głuszek
Matt J Głuszek
Hire Me
  • Save
Prestige Investment ux ui transition site acquisitions real estate property management property developer property motion landing page development management animation
Prestige Investment ux ui transition site acquisitions real estate property management property developer property motion landing page development management animation
Download color palette
  1. pt_animation.mp4
  2. Presentation 1.png
  3. Presentation 2.png

Hi everyone 👋🏻

Glad to be back to Dribbble. First shot after a while, hope you like it. Simple yet elegant design to fulfil the client's requirements.

Let me know your thoughts 🔮
Have a great week ahead!

Here's the link to live-build: http://prestige-investment.co.uk

If you ❤️ it, don't forget to hit "L".

Matt J Głuszek
Matt J Głuszek
That's a terrible idea. When do you need it by?
Hire Me

More by Matt J Głuszek

View profile
    • Like