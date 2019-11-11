Alex Marin

Plania Logo
Along with the logo for Plania, I've worked on stationery, including business cards, letterheads and badge/stamp.

Plania is an upcoming interior architecture and design studio based in Bucharest, Romania and it stands for Plan IA (Interior Architecture but also initials of owner's name). The P was designed to represent a scroll.

Designer based in LDN, currently Head of Design at Bark
