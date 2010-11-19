Stephan von Falkenstein

Vintage meets Modern

Stephan von Falkenstein
Stephan von Falkenstein
  • Save
Vintage meets Modern
Download color palette

Just started a new project for an American tradition label founded in 1928. So i wanted to find the right mix between new and old...

Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Stephan von Falkenstein
Stephan von Falkenstein

More by Stephan von Falkenstein

View profile
    • Like