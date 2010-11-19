Vlad Georgescu

VG

Vlad Georgescu
Vlad Georgescu
  • Save
VG personal logo typography
Download color palette

Playing around with Garamond. Turns out that a "2" and a lowercase "v" combined into something resembling my initials.
What do you think?
Am I on to something here? Is the "G" visible enough?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Vlad Georgescu
Vlad Georgescu

More by Vlad Georgescu

View profile
    • Like