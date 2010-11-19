3D Share Buttons - Updated!

The updated version of my 3D Share Buttons, added shadows/highlights which in my opinion improved them greatly. Also, they are now available to download on the wonderful 365PSD: http://365psd.com/day/240/

Twitter glyph is by Dustin: http://dribbble.com/DSchau

Mail and Facebook glyphs from Pictos :D

