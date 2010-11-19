Jacob Cass

Minimal Coloured Icons

Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Hire Me
  • Save
Minimal Coloured Icons icons icon rainbow start business graph stats person dollar lightning circle gradient
Download color palette

A set of 6 icons for the front page of business news website. The right side categories are 'Office & HR', 'Finance' and 'Tax'. All icons will also be scaled down to 10x10 hence the minimalism. *TY to Sarfraz for the base icons*.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Build your brand with strategy + design.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cass

View profile
    • Like