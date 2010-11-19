Michael Flarup

Philippines

Philippines
Packing my bags, leaving for the Philippines in the morning. Just wanted to wish everyone a great December, i'll be shooting some pictures and pushing some updates out over at flysleepy.com

Take care everyone!

Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰
