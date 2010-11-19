Raja Sandhu

Illusionz Winebar

This mark, which uses heavy Gestalt principles, was designed many many years ago for Bistro 1649 in San Fransisco. Unfortunately the establishment closed down years later. The design found a new home and recently went on to win a WOLDA logo design annual award for 2009. I took a snapshot from the book that just came in the other day.

More info about that here: http://rajasandhu.posterous.com/wolda-logo-design-annual-award-09-canada-raja

Posted on Nov 19, 2010
