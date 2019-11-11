Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Run Lola Run - Illustration

Run Lola Run - Illustration girl illustrations art purple web ui visual sketch colors design ad character affinity texture vector concept creative graphic design graphics illustration
  1. run lola run.png
  2. run lola run 4.png
  3. run lola run 3.png
  4. run lola run 2.png
  5. run lola run 1.png

Happy Monday Guys! This chapter of my character lola is called “Run Lola Run”. Do check out my past shots for its character explorations. I will share more concepts based on Lola styles onwards. Stay tuned for more updates.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Rebound of
Being Escaped - Lola
By Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

