Chuck Reynolds

dcs logotype

Chuck Reynolds
Chuck Reynolds
  • Save
dcs logotype logo illustration word art circles
Download color palette

Pulling out a logo I did YEARS ago... dcs word art concept was implemented by client for a dental technology service company. I always liked building logos out of letters for some reason and having symmetrical balance - this one based on circles obviously. Anyway - it's old, client still uses it - thought I'd put it up and see what everybody thought.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Chuck Reynolds
Chuck Reynolds

More by Chuck Reynolds

View profile
    • Like