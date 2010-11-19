owen the owen.

o.t.o. badge.

owen the owen.
owen the owen.
  • Save
o.t.o. badge. owl badge emblem logo icon design wings
Download color palette

serves dual purposes:

1. little branding piece for me.
2. offering of appeasement & tribute to The Mighty Owl Nation, in the hope that their ancient race never becomes bent upon laying waste to us all.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
owen the owen.
owen the owen.

More by owen the owen.

View profile
    • Like