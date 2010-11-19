Simon Raczka

PSD Icon Template

This is an icon template for Photoshop you can easily use to create own icon in minutes. It is made of two layers and all effects are dynamic, so they can be adjusted easily.

To make the icon insert a third layer between, and click RMB then set "Create Clipping Mask". Everything you'll find in the psd, it is really simple.

Puple one sample is a Brandberry logo shot.

Download psd: http://cl.ly/0H091N1b310T1o1G3z24

Posted on Nov 19, 2010
