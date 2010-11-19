Jim LePage

Word: Zechariah

Jim LePage
Jim LePage
  • Save
Word: Zechariah bible sheep bible design old testament zechariah
Download color palette

Working on Zechariah for my Word Bible design series:

http://jimlepage.com/word-designs/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Jim LePage
Jim LePage

More by Jim LePage

View profile
    • Like