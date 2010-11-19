Louie Mantia, Jr.

The Beatles

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
  • Save
The Beatles beatles black rainbow
Download color palette

Since the previous shot in regards to typography, I made the B a tiny bit bolder and made its serifs slightly larger. I also elongated the T's a little more.

Ffea8593c1035e41cbd824cb43e0043a
Rebound of
The Beatles
By Louie Mantia, Jr.
View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like