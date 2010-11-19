Sean Farrell

Fixel Final Logo

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Fixel Final Logo logo fixel script custom
Download color palette

The final fixel logo, check out the long process here.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like