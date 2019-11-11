Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Litvinenko

The Nighthawk Diner logo concept

The Nighthawk Diner logo concept litvinenko studio logo mark diner corporate style brand identity branding graphicdesign logodesign mascot moon typography illustration smart logo mafia night hawk restaurantlogo oslo norway
  1. The Nighthawk Diner logo concept.png
  2. The Nighthawk Diner logo concept 2.png
  3. The Nighthawk Diner logo concept 3.png

An American Diner offering guest «A little America in Oslo». This is the second version of the logo. You can see the approved version in my previous shots. but I also fond of this one. What do you think, guys?
