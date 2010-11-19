M — Mike Identity

Love to get a public opinion on my new logo and a bit of the direction my identity is going.



My current logo and brand was developed during my last year of college on relatively heavy time constraints and I feel that my new direction reflects my style and my mannerisms more maturely and in a more sophisticated way. Its a careful evolution of my design identity still leaving (yes, trendy) CMYK as I think it is a subtle play on the notion that "this is a designer" but also keeping the "M" from Mike as an integration of my name in the logo. I think as a single designer, one's brand logo is best reflected as their name.



Looking to finalize the design and implement in my new site, etc. My current site is rather outdated and lacks some of the professionalism I'd love to have now. When it was designed I had to appease professors for things they wanted in it, sort of like dealing with a client. What I love about this logo design is that it is self standing and very minimal — expect lots of negative space in my redesigns (as you can see a bit in my current sites). It also places very well on posters, etc, as a nice "stamp of approval".



Love your thoughts, thanks.