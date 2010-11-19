Andrew Tebbott

Treasure the old. Embrace the new.

Andrew Tebbott
Andrew Tebbott
  • Save
Treasure the old. Embrace the new. footer brown inner shadow drop shadow gradient wood texture
Download color palette

I've added a full page view of the design over on my Forrst profile, if anyones interested in how the whole design looks.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Andrew Tebbott
Andrew Tebbott

More by Andrew Tebbott

View profile
    • Like