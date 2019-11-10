Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design | WiFi Company: REITUR

Logo Design | WiFi Company: REITUR
These two concepts were created for an Icelandic client: "REITUR" - which translates roughly to "Square" / "Space".

They specialize in WiFi connection for Bars, Resturants, Hotels and more.

Shortly after the client changed the name of the company to "Robust", which required a new design for the logo, which I will post later.

Key words: Square, area, wifi, modern, clean.

— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
