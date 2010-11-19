Phil Matthews

Social Network Icons

Phil Matthews
Phil Matthews
  • Save
Social Network Icons social network icons flickr dribbble twitter rss
Download color palette

Early draft of a collection of social network icons I'm putting together. They started of as a personal project so I could have a collection to use but I will release them on my blog when they are complete. Any suggestions of less well known icons you'd like to see included?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Phil Matthews
Phil Matthews

More by Phil Matthews

View profile
    • Like