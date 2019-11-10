Кирилл Никитин

Logotype: Saltus Plus

Logotype: Saltus Plus s letter s typography mark logo identity branding design
Logotype for trampoline park. Capital letter — top point of view on trampoline park and "plus" represents other sporty things available there for time spending.

Posted on Nov 10, 2019
