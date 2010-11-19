Edryd Sharp

Subtle illustration

A collection of rare songs released exclusively on limited edition 7" vinyl. This illustration was included in a gatefold sleeve booklet with contemporary artwork by artists, illustrators and designers from Wales.

Posted on Nov 19, 2010
