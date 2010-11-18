Jamie Peterson

Typographic Poster

Typographic Poster
Look out design blogs here comes my latest typographic poster. Made with the latest Microsoft Word for mac presets. I tried to print this but my printer died from involuntary orgasms while trying to print this beauty.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
