Martijn van de Zuidwind

Energy Usage Overview & Self Service Overview – Eneco

Energy Usage Overview & Self Service Overview – Eneco
The Eneco app enables consumers to influence their energy bill by offering data on their power usage. During my time we utilised click data, interviews and surveys to simplify the interface and user flows. Together with @axt.

freelancer, lecturer & designer at Parta.
