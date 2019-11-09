Martijn van de Zuidwind

Forecast Overview & Adjust Monthly Payment View – Eneco

Forecast Overview & Adjust Monthly Payment View – Eneco returns monthly payment dutch ios glanceable card stepper adjust design user interface interface ux ui app
The Eneco app enables consumers to influence their energy bill by offering data on their power usage. During my time we utilised click data, interviews and surveys to simplify the interface and user flows. Together with @axt.

freelancer, lecturer & designer at Parta.
