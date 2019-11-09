Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Redesigning the National Railway website – NS with Schaal+

Redesigning the National Railway website – NS with Schaal+ destination planner map tickets planning route webdesign web ux user interface user experience ui minimal interface design
Together with the teammates at Schaal+, I explored what the homepage of the principal passenger railway operator could be, when most commuters are using the principle app to plan routes. In a 2 day micro design sprint we redesigned and prototyped our way to an answer.

