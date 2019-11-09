Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Redesigning Appie – Albert Heijn with Schaal+

Doing your groceries on- or offline, Appie’s got your back with recipes for the week, scanning products and recurring shopping lists. We redesigned and prototyped the principle app for Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, as an exploration for them in a 2 day micro design sprint.

