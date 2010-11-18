Paying homage to Panic, Inc.

This is an early version of the Sound Stage website. I have to admit that it pays homage to the classic Mac app landing page that companies such as Panic and Culture Code have popularized. Since we have redesigned the app we are going to redesign the site too but I thought I could share this concept. You can see how close we were before we started over on the UI.



We're in the process of redesigning the site now. Stay tuned for more updates as we make progress.



*The icons are by Icon Drawer and Icon Eden.