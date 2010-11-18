Paying homage to Panic, Inc.

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an early version of the Sound Stage website. I have to admit that it pays homage to the classic Mac app landing page that companies such as Panic and Culture Code have popularized. Since we have redesigned the app we are going to redesign the site too but I thought I could share this concept. You can see how close we were before we started over on the UI.
We're in the process of redesigning the site now. Stay tuned for more updates as we make progress.
*The icons are by Icon Drawer and Icon Eden.