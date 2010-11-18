Andrew Simpkins

Aurora 2

Andrew Simpkins
Andrew Simpkins
  • Save
Aurora 2 aurora map chart purple helvetica
Download color palette

The map side of the chart.

B055fc2d3f122624920d195dccea46b7
Rebound of
Aurora Forecast Chart
By Andrew Simpkins
View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Andrew Simpkins
Andrew Simpkins

More by Andrew Simpkins

View profile
    • Like