Posted this once, but it was way too dark. This will be the EVRT Christmas Card being sent out in the next few weeks. It probably could use more work, but it was just for fun and I'm happy with how it turned out. I think I will do a satin coated post card in portrait format with a little hand written font below the paint circle.
*update* I've decided to give this card away for free use: link