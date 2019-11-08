Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Pons
Crown & Mane

UX Design Process

Michael Pons
Crown & Mane
Michael Pons for Crown & Mane
  1. uxdesign-process.jpg
  2. ux-discovery.jpg
  3. ux-sketches.jpg
  4. ux-personas.jpg
  5. ux-flow.jpg
  6. low-fidelity-wireframes.jpg
  7. ux-flow-mobile.jpg
  8. ux-flow-mobile-2.jpg

I wanted to capture the design process I've learned over the years working with agile product teams. One of the most valuable things I have learned is that design is not about producing objects that represent a process, but to let the process surface the right artifact to produce. When produced in the right context, with clearly defined outcomes, producing these design artifacts should help teams validate their assumptions early and often in an iterative manner.

Crown & Mane
Crown & Mane
