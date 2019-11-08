HashDash - Brand Identity 2.0

Recently i've tweaked the Hashdash logo that i created a couple of months ago - i added a drop shadow to make it more flexible by working in both light and dark backgrounds.

HashDash is an app that allows consumers to spend less time waiting in dispensary lines and more time enjoying Cannabis products that fulfil their needs through a monthly subscription service.⁣

Press "L" if you like the drop shadow!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--