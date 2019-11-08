Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Button Badge Mockups Bundle

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Button Badge Mockups Bundle enamel campaign advert clasp company display canvass campaigning buton tag name volunteer brooch emblem plastic pin button badge bundle psd mockup
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Products inside:
Round Button Badge Mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup
Square Button Badge Mockup
Rhombus Button Badge Mockup

Product includes:
• 12 psd with rectangular, square, round, rhombus badge (front, side view, stack);
• 8 psd with person wearing a badge (frond and side view);
• 1 psd with round badge pile;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• badge color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
