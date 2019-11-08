Button Badge Mockups Bundle

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

• Download from Gumroad

Products inside:

• Round Button Badge Mockup

• Rectangular Button Badge Mockup

• Square Button Badge Mockup

• Rhombus Button Badge Mockup

Product includes:

• 12 psd with rectangular, square, round, rhombus badge (front, side view, stack);

• 8 psd with person wearing a badge (frond and side view);

• 1 psd with round badge pile;

• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• badge color and design;

• highlights;

• shadows;

• background;