neutral logistics - Logistics & Transportation Web Platform

Hey, hey
Here is a shot from a project on which I worked a while ago, for a logistics company. More to be shared in the future.
Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work.
Check the attachment for the crisp view.
Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.
I am also open to remote full-time opportunities, as either a Product Designer or a UX/UI Designer. I've been working on projects that are heavily focused on UX and UI but are not posted on Dribbble due to confidentiality. I've been doing bespoke software design for enteprise level companies (internal tools mainly) and for startups as well.
Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/
Cheers