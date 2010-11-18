Daniel Lindskog

Olio Final

Olio Final typostration logo identity branding vector illustration
Here is the final version of the olive oil importer Koan Import's new logo.
Thank you all for your kind words along the way.

Olio vectorized
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
