Sound Stage

Sound Stage mac iphone app desktop video record.
A new app we are working on that will be released soon. Allows you to effortlessly create iPhone video demos. It was originally much bigger and fancier but then we tested it on the new Macbook Airs and felt screen space was crucial. Please ignore my spacing issues. I'll fix them in post.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
