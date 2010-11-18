Chris Herbert

Take 3

Chris Herbert
Chris Herbert
  • Save
Take 3 icon avatar photoshop
Download color palette

I took mediahack's suggestion and changed the black stroke on the cloud to dark blue like the lettering. Also reduced glow as well.

E47cfbc176bc9fbf6c11e3b9ecb938f6
Rebound of
Take 2
By Chris Herbert
View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Chris Herbert
Chris Herbert

More by Chris Herbert

View profile
    • Like