My favorite Bill Murray story/quote...

"There have been stories about you sneaking up behind people in New York City, covering their eyes with your hands, and saying: Guess who. And when they turn around, they see Bill Murray and hear the words 'No one will ever believe you.'"

http://www.gq.com/entertainment/celebrities/201008/bill-murray-dan-fierman-gq-interview

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
