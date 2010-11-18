Dennis Eusebio

Officialize

Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
Hire Me
  • Save
Officialize identity branding
Download color palette

Executing a quick idea drummed up by @averagejim . I like it so far but the weights seem a bit off.

This is for an incorporation service for designer Jim and I are launching soon.

Db7d467e86f7bc5a054a17bbdc249cdd
Rebound of
Officialize Mission Statement
By Dennis Eusebio
View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dennis Eusebio

View profile
    • Like