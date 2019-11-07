Day 89 | MC

MC - Medical Corps.The Medical Corps (MC) of the U.S. Army is a staff corps (non-combat specialty branch) of the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) consisting of commissioned medical officers – physicians with either an M.D. or a D.O. degree, at least one year of post-graduate clinical training, and a state medical license. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸