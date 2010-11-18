Grant Hutchinson

Splendid Rascal

Grant Hutchinson
Grant Hutchinson
  • Save
Splendid Rascal grey gray custodia ourtype typedia type typography specimen serif
Download color palette

Spent some time this morning mashing together a custom specimen of Fred Smeijers’ recently expanded Custodia family for this week’s Typedia type news.

Ah, there’s nothing like hand-tweaking screenshots from a Flash-based “try before you buy” typesetting system that doesn’t natively support kerning tables.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Grant Hutchinson
Grant Hutchinson
This is splorp.

More by Grant Hutchinson

View profile
    • Like