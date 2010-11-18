Robert Padbury

Stipple Logo Refresh

Stipple Logo Refresh logo sticker omnes
The company that I work for Stipple, today announced $2M in funding. This is the "re-aligned" logo. What's been updated is switching from Helvetica to Omnes for the "s", and thinning the white band. Our software allows you to put dots on images to add captions or link to people or products, kinda like a sticker. Hence the logo.

Posted on Nov 18, 2010
