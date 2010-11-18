Graham Hicks

The Tangle

Graham Hicks
Graham Hicks
  • Save
The Tangle diagram mess arrows screens interface architecture flow diagram
Download color palette

My life at the moment: creating wireframes and flow diagrams for a spec document. Good times.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
Graham Hicks
Graham Hicks

More by Graham Hicks

View profile
    • Like