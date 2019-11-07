Haris Purnama Putra

Collaboration with Friend

Collaboration with Friend flat ui typography branding startups collaboration startup design web illustration vector landingpage
A collection of “Illustration Startup Teamwork Vol.1” scene illustrations unique crafted by love for scenes that explain about Start Up Activities 
Fully editable and suitable for web and mobile pages and apps.
 

