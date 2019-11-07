Article View – Amsterdamse Kunstraad

The Amsterdamse Kunstraad (Amsterdam Art Council) is an independent institution that provides solicited and unsolicited advice on art and culture to the city of Amsterdam. Throughout the years, the Council produced a vast database of articles. So many articles, in fact, that discoverability became an issue. We solved this problem by analysing the information architecture, thoroughly changing the sitemap and adding advanced search and filtering capabilities. After improving the website based on our renewed navigation concept, the AAC’s writings can be accessed with clarity and ease.