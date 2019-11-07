Uptown spot- Design summer camp project

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dear Dribbblers,
Here’s a shot for you that was created during UI design workshop series held by Mediapark design team this summer.
Our goal was to create a representative website for the real estate project in the heart of Vilnius. Uptown Spot is designed for young people with a desire to live comfortably and care-free. The prestigious apartments are located in funky area and are designed for people with unique minds and independent way of living.
---
Be sure to visit @Mediapark to checkout more of our work. Also, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube or drop us a line at hello@mediapark.com.