Uptown spot- Design summer camp project

Dear Dribbblers,

Here’s a shot for you that was created during UI design workshop series held by Mediapark design team this summer.

Our goal was to create a representative website for the real estate project in the heart of Vilnius. Uptown Spot is designed for young people with a desire to live comfortably and care-free. The prestigious apartments are located in funky area and are designed for people with unique minds and independent way of living.
