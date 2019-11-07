Vova Vindar 🔌

Vibrations Logo vindar galano debut touch typography waves vibration blue minimal branding illustration logo icon
The TouchGuide logo shows vibrations produced by a vibrating motor

TouchGuide is a start up which develops a device for blind people that will stimulate spatial awareness with vibrating motors on their bodies.

Font: Galano Grotesque

Designed in November 2019

