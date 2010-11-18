Momento Red Ribbon & Icons

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few elements here from the Momento website.
1) The red ribbon texture was created by scanning in some material to look at the texture on a pixel level; this helped reveal a pattern which I then recreated to be repeatable. Some of the imperfections in the pattern I feel help add to its realism.
2) Wood texture was created in Photoshop from an array of filters including 'Fibres' and 'Clouds', as well as a bunch of adjustment layers. Unfortunately the compression on this shot has played hell with it.
3) Icons - all created in Photoshop as vector shapes.