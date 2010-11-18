Momento Red Ribbon & Icons

A few elements here from the Momento website.



1) The red ribbon texture was created by scanning in some material to look at the texture on a pixel level; this helped reveal a pattern which I then recreated to be repeatable. Some of the imperfections in the pattern I feel help add to its realism.



2) Wood texture was created in Photoshop from an array of filters including 'Fibres' and 'Clouds', as well as a bunch of adjustment layers. Unfortunately the compression on this shot has played hell with it.



3) Icons - all created in Photoshop as vector shapes.