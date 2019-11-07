Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Round Button Badge Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Round Button Badge Mockup pinback identity accessory clasp company shield display canvass tag name volunteer brooch emblem button design round plastic pin button badge psd mockup
  1. 1 - rectangle.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Round Button Badge Mockup

Price
$6.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Round Button Badge Mockup
$6.99
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 3 psd with round badge (front, side view, stack);
• 2 psd with person with round badge (frond and side view);
• 1 psd with round badge pile;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• badge color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

Lighting effects.jpg
300 KB
Editable elements.jpg
500 KB
Bonus.jpg
900 KB
Content.jpg
200 KB
Round Button Badge Mockup.jpg
200 KB
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
